Arizona attorney general joins birthright citizenship lawsuit

PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is joining attorneys general from other states in filing suit over the Trump administration's plan to ban birthright citizenship through an executive order.

"This lawless order is not only nakedly unconstitutional. It is an attack on families and children in this state and across this country. And it will cause irreparable damage and harm to Arizonans," Mayes said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Phoenix.

The executive order, signed by President Donald Trump during his first day in office on Monday, directs government agencies not to issue citizenship documents if at least one parent isn't legally in the U.S. through citizenship or permanent residency.

The order also forces agency heads to issue public guidance within 30 days to implement the new policy.

In addition to Mayes, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is also participating in the lawsuit, which was announced during a press conference Tuesday morning.