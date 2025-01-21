California attorney general reacts to one of President Trump’s executive orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, the press conference was to announce a lawsuit against the Trump administration after President Donald Trump signed one of the 10 executive orders that ends birthright citizenship.

The other executive orders signed by President Trump on Monday was in regards to ending the catch and release policy for migrants, reinstating the Remain in Mexico Plan, designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and for the border wall construction to continue.

In addition, Trump signed an executive order to declare a national emergency at the border.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.