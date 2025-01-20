Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Trump administration shuts down CBP One app

MGN
By , ,
today at 12:41 PM
Published 1:30 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On his first day in office, President Donald Trump shut down the CBP One app, a tool introduced by the Biden Administration to manage migrant entry at the southern border.

The app allowed migrants to schedule appointments to seek asylum, helping to create an orderly process at border ports of entry.

Since its launch in 2023, the app facilitated over 900,000 appointments, but now, its functions have been discontinued, leaving thousands of migrants in limbo.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the app's closure Monday, saying, "Appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is now longer available, and exisiting appointments have been cancelled."

Valeria Rodriguez will have the full story later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content