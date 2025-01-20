Trump administration shuts down CBP One app

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On his first day in office, President Donald Trump shut down the CBP One app, a tool introduced by the Biden Administration to manage migrant entry at the southern border.

The app allowed migrants to schedule appointments to seek asylum, helping to create an orderly process at border ports of entry.

Since its launch in 2023, the app facilitated over 900,000 appointments, but now, its functions have been discontinued, leaving thousands of migrants in limbo.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the app's closure Monday, saying, "Appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is now longer available, and exisiting appointments have been cancelled."

