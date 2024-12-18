Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema delivers farewell speech

By , ,
New
today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:56 PM

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) delivered her farewell speech Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Sinema announced that she won't run for re-election, saying that she will leave the Senate at the end of the year.

Last month, Democrat Ruben Gallego defeated Republican Kari Lake and will now fill the seat now left vacant by Sinema.

Following the speech, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) posted to X, thanking Sinema for her service and partnership.

"Your bipartisan work on infrastructure, marriage equality, gun safety, and more, leaves a lasting legacy for Arizona and our country," Kelly added.

To watch Sinema's farewell speech, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content