Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema delivers farewell speech

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) delivered her farewell speech Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Sinema announced that she won't run for re-election, saying that she will leave the Senate at the end of the year.

Last month, Democrat Ruben Gallego defeated Republican Kari Lake and will now fill the seat now left vacant by Sinema.

Following the speech, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) posted to X, thanking Sinema for her service and partnership.

"Your bipartisan work on infrastructure, marriage equality, gun safety, and more, leaves a lasting legacy for Arizona and our country," Kelly added.

