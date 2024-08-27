Prop 139 on Arizona November Ballot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prop 139 is one of the 13 statewide ballot measures that will be on Arizona's November ballot.

Prop 139 would create the right to abortion and would not interfere with the fetal viability.

Currently in the state of Arizona, doctors can preform abortion up to 15 weeks and after the 15 weeks abortion is legal if a doctor determines that there is a medical emergency.

If Prop 139 were to not pass, the state would not be able to interfere before fetal viability.

