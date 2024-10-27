Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance on U.S. troops in the Middle East, election interference and more

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Vice Presidential Nominee J.D. Vance (R-OH) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about with drawing U.S. troops from various locations in the Middle East.

"I think it's reasonable to support Israel as it deals with this extremely unprovoked attack from Iran. And let's step back a little bit here, because the reason that Iran has all of these weapons to fire at Israel is because they have a lot of money. And where do they get that money from? From the easing of oil sanctions and from the- the release of a lot of money that the Biden-Harris administration had effectively locked up. They released it, and the promise of releasing it is that somehow it would make the Iranians a better partner, would maybe get them a little bit more on the trajectory to being a reasonable country. That's not happening...They're going in the other direction after making a big mistake, and that big mistake was to empower Iran financially to afford a lot of weapons that they're now firing, not just at the Israelis, but also at us. And they're also arming the Houthis, and that's obviously affecting global trade. So I think the first and biggest mistake, the thing that we need to change, is we need to stop giving the Iranians money that they use to make ourselves and our allies weaker in the region." J.D. Vance (R-OH), Vice Presidential nominee

During the interview, Brennan and Vance talked about election interference, with Brennan reporting that the FBI and the director of national intelligence said, on Friday, that Russia was behind "a fake video that is circulating of someone tearing up ballots in Pennsylvania," to which Brennan asked Vance "what price should Moscow pay for trying to manipulate American voters," and Vance said:

"I think a lot of countries are going to try to manipulate our voters. They're going to try to manipulate our elections. That's what they do. I think the bigger question is, what is in our best interest vis-à-vis Russia, not what price Russia should pay for putting out social media videos. And I think what's in our best interest vis-à-vis Russia is in particular for them to stop supporting the Iranians as the Iranians engage in acts of aggression. And I think when it comes to Europe, it's important for the killing to stop in Russia and Ukraine. I don't think that we should set American foreign policy based on a foreign country spreading videos on social media. I think we should set American foreign policy based on what's in our best interest as a United States."

Brennan and Vance also talked about Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney's comments calling both former President Donald Trump and Vance "misogynistic pigs," urging voters to look at what Vance said in the past while saying he's got "a real women problem." When asked if his ticket has a women problem, Vance said:

"No, I don't think that we do, but we have to make our best case to women and to men as well as we can. And of course, women and men are going to decide where the chips ultimately fall. I think it's a more interesting reflection of Kamala Harris's campaign, that at this late stage, she's not talking about how she can lower the price of groceries because she raised the price of groceries. She's not talking about how she can lower the price of housing because her policy saw a 40% increase in the cost of housing. She's going to Michigan with Liz Cheney, the person whose father is responsible for the deaths of millions of innocent Arabs and tens of thousands of innocent American troops, and saying, effectively, that if you elect me, I'm going to have the foreign policy of Dick and Liz Cheney. I don't think that message is going to fly in Michigan. I don't think it flies in Pennsylvania either."

To watch Brennan's full interview with Vance, click here.