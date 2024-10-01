Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Stage has been set for Vice Presidential Debate

By ,
today at 7:35 AM
Published 8:01 AM

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The stage has been set for Tuesday's Vice Presidential Debate between Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Vance and Walz will face off in the only scheduled vice presidential debate before the November election.

The debate comes three weeks after former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had their only scheduled debate.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate the debate.

The debate starts at 9:00pm Eastern on CBS.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content