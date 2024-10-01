Stage has been set for Vice Presidential Debate

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The stage has been set for Tuesday's Vice Presidential Debate between Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Vance and Walz will face off in the only scheduled vice presidential debate before the November election.

The debate comes three weeks after former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had their only scheduled debate.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate the debate.

The debate starts at 9:00pm Eastern on CBS.