Skip to Content
Top Stories

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell to step down

NIH MedLine plus magazine
By , ,
today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:18 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Norah O'Donnell is ready for a change as she will step down as the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News after the upcoming presidential election.

O'Donnell, who made the announcement to staffers on Tuesday, has led the nightly newscast for nearly five years.

Officials at the network say she will stay with CBS to serve as senior correspondent. O'Donnell is also expected to contribute stories for all of CBS' shows and platforms.

There's no word about a possible successor for the Evening News anchor position.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content