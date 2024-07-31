CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell to step down

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Norah O'Donnell is ready for a change as she will step down as the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News after the upcoming presidential election.

O'Donnell, who made the announcement to staffers on Tuesday, has led the nightly newscast for nearly five years.

Officials at the network say she will stay with CBS to serve as senior correspondent. O'Donnell is also expected to contribute stories for all of CBS' shows and platforms.

There's no word about a possible successor for the Evening News anchor position.