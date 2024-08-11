Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan sits down with GOP vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance for an exclusive interview

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), GOP vice presidential candidate, spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

During the interview, Brennan and Vance talked about abortion policies and Mifepristone, to which Brennan asked if, in a Trump-Vance administation, they would use the FDA to block access to Mifpristone, and Vance answered:

"Well, no. What the President has said very clearly is that abortion policy should be made by the states. Right? You, of course, want to make sure that any medicine is safe, that it's prescribed in the right way, and so forth, but the President wants individual states to make these decisions." Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), GOP vice presidential candidate

Also during the interview, Brennan and Vance talked about a potential child care polic, where Vance had said people without children should pay higher tax rates than those who have children, and the U.S. should look at lowering income tax rates on women with multiple children, and cited Hungary as a model for it, to which Brennan asked Vance how he will implement the policy.

"It's called the child tax credit, and we should expand the child tax credit. If you think about what the child tax credit does...I think President Trump and I believe in expanded Child Tax Credit. But we also, importantly, want to actually get this thing done. The child tax credit has languished thanks to the Biden administration, because Harris has failed to show fundamental leadership. Chuck Schumer has been unable to get it through the United States Senate, and we want to have a more pro-family policy..." Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), GOP vice presidential candidate

When asked how he would solve the childcare crisis in America, Vance said:

"What I've opposed is one model of child care. We, of course, want to give everybody access to child care. But look, in my family, I grew up in a poor family where the child care was my grandparents, and a lot of these child care proposals do nothing for grandparents. If you look at some of these proposals, they do nothing for stay-at-home moms or stay-at-home dads. I want us to have a childcare policy that's good for all families, not just a particular model of family, and that's what I've said."

Brennan and Vance talked about the threats made to Vance's wife, Usha.

"It's going to follow us wherever we go, because that's the nature of public life in America, and it's disgraceful. Look, I love my wife. I'm very proud of her. I'm extremely lucky to have met her and to have gotten the chance to build a life with her. And my attitude on this is, people want to attack me, attack my policy views, they're welcome to. I signed up for it. My wife didn't sign up for it. And by the way, she's out of the- she's way out of their league, the people who are attacking her. So I wish they would just keep their mouth shut, or at least focus on me. But look, it's the nature of public life in this country. My wife's pretty tough, and she knows what we signed up for." Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), GOP vice presidential candidate

Additionally he said, "I think that unfortunately, a lot of people on the left have leaned into this by trying to categorize people by skin color and then give special benefits or special amounts of discrimination. The Harris administration, for example, handed out farm benefits to people based on skin color. I think that's disgraceful."

Brennan and Vance talked about whether he views China as a competitor or an adversary, and Vance said, "We don't want to go to war with China, but certainly they're an adversary. I mean, they know for example, the Chinese know that they're manufacturing tons of fentanyl. They're letting come into our country."

Later in the interview, Brennan and Vance talked about Afghan nationals who supported the United States during the war in Afghanistan and whether he should bring them to America, to which Vance said:

"I think that we should bring people here who helped us and have been properly vetted. And that's very, very important, because a lot of the people the Biden administration has brought in have not been properly vetted and I think the most important...certainly, the Biden administration has let in Afghan nationals who say that they supported Americans but actually did not. We also need to remember...there was a lot, when we were in Afghanistan, a lot of so-called Blue on Green, or Green on Blue violence, where people who are allegedly supposed to help us killed American troops. So I want them in our country? Of course I don't. In fact, I wish they weren't on this earth anymore. So we have to be careful about who we let into this country."

To watch Brennan's full interview with Vance, click here.