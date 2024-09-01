Teamsters president on upcoming endorsement and Trump and Musk’s comments on striking workers

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Nancy Cordes spoke with Sean O'Brien, President of International Brotherhood of Teamsters, on Face the Nation Sunday about the organization's endorsement for President.

"We represent 1.3 million members. Half of our members are Republicans, half of our members are Democrats. So, we have to serve all of our membership equally. Look, everybody has a different style of leadership. We want the opportunity to sit down with Vice President Harris. I mean, I said to someone the other day, you don't hire someone unless you give them an interview. And you know, this is our opportunity to ask her about Teamster specific issues and also labor issues. So until we have that meeting, you know, obviously we will wait to make that determination." Sean O'Brien, President of International Brotherhood of Teamsters

During the interview, Cordes and O'Brien talked about former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk discussing firing striking workers and whether he supports the United Auto Workers filing labor charges against them.

"I support anybody that attacks labor, they should be held accountable, and any organization that's going to hold them accountable. I can't speak for the UAW. But if you recall when those remarks were made by former President Trump, I was the first union to call them out, call the administration out, and call, quite frankly, Elon Musk out. I've been fighting corporate billionaires in greed for the last two and a half years. And you know, UAW feels they have a right to file a NLRB charge, that's their right. I've got a right to call out former President Trump or anybody else that attacks labor." Sean O'Brien, President of International Brotherhood of Teamsters

