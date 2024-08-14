UAW files labor charges against Donald Trump and Elon Musk

DETROIT (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) filed federal labor charges against Donald Trump and Elon Musk just one day after their interview on X, accusing them of trying to "intimate and threaten" when they advocated for the firing of striking workers.

UAW President Shawn Fain explains the decision to file the charges so fast: "People like Donald Trump and Elon Musk, they sneer at labor law, but they don't care about labor law because they don't care about working class people."

"They believe in buying off the system and buying off politicians and being able to have their way with people. And you know, look...employers need to be held accountable in this country when they break the law. It is a federal right of workers to go on strike and they cannot be fired for that. But you know, people like Donald Trump and Elon Musk, they laugh about firing people because they can care less about people about their jobs and what they do to their careers. All they care about is the billionaire buddies and taking more wealth, and so this is a which side are you want election and that's why working class people will vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they're one of us and Donald Trump and Elon Musk represent everything that this nation stands against." Shawn Fain, UAW President

The UAW has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.