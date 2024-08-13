Elon Musk interviews former President Trump on X

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump's live interview on X with the platform's owner, Elon Musk, was delayed by technical issues.

The audio-only discussion began about 40 minutes after it was scheduled to start.

Musk's first question was about the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and they discussed the incident at length.

The former president told Musk that the attempt on his life made him "more of a believer" in God, and that a chart displaying data about illegal immigration was critical to his survival.

"The bigger miracle was that I was looking in the exact direction of the shooter so it hit me at an angle that was far less destructive than any other angle so that was the miracle. For those people that don't believe in God, I think we gotta all start thinking about that, you have to, you know I'm a believer, now, I'm more of a believer, I think and a lot of people have said that to me, a lot of great people have said that to me actually. But, it was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle. And all because I put down a chart on immigration that showed the numbers were so great. I love that chart even more now. Maybe that's a sign. It's an immigration sign." Former President Donald Trump (R), Presidential Nominee

Trump also criticized his opponent Kamala Harris on several fronts, including immigration and for echoing his same proposal for no tax on tips, a proposal he says he rolled out months ago.

"'Cause look, Kamala was the border czar now she's denying it everything that I do she's saying she was strong on the border we're going to be strong, well, she doesn't have to say it they could close it up right now they could do things right now, it's horrible. No tax on tips and all of a sudden she's making a speech saying there will be no tax on tips, I said that months ago. And by the way they had just the opposite, they had not only tax on tips but they hired 88,000 IRS agents and many of them were assigned to go get waitresses and caddies and all of this on tips. They have a policy, they had a policy they were really going to go after you and were really harassing people horribly." Former President Donald Trump (R), Presidential Nominee

Trump's virtual interview with Musk, who endorsed the former president last month, drew more than one million listeners, according to X's public tally.