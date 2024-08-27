Skip to Content
Former President Trump agrees to Sept. 10 debate rules

today at 1:55 PM
Published 2:04 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has agreed, again, to a debate with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris next month.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday on Truth Social. He said the rules will mirror the last debate with Joe Biden on CNN.

This follows a period of negotiations between the Trump and Harris campaigns. They had reached a stalemate, particularly regarding the muting of microphones when candidates are not speaking.

The Harris campaign has not yet commented on the announcement.

On Monday, Trump appeared to undercut his campaign's efforts saying he would rather have the microphones stay on for both candidates. That was the opposite of what his staff had asked for. The Harris campaign had also requested the microphones stay on.

The debate will take place September 10 on ABC.

