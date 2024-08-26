Skip to Content
Former President Trump and Vice President Harris squabble over rules ahead of scheduled debate

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Trump campaign is casting fresh doubt on its proposed September debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

On Monday, the former president said he would rather have the microphones stay on for both candidates during the September 10 debate on ABC.

This is the opposite of what his staff has asked for, requesting that the candidates' microphones be muted as they were during the CNN debate with President Joe Biden back in June. The Harris campaign has also requested the microphones stay on throughout the debate.

However, the rules for the September 10 presidential debate on ABC are not yet finalized.

On Monday, Trump also questioned whether he should even participate in the ABC debate, criticizing the network's coverage.

