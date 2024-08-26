Trump pins deadly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Harris ahead of scheduled debate

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is attempting to tie Vice President Kamala Harris to the Biden administration's chaotic and deadly withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Afghanistan three years ago.

Former President Donald Trump stood alongside family members of service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.

It was three years ago Monday a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul Airport killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

Speaking to National Guard Association members in Detroit, Trump looked blame the vice president for the pullout.

"Caused by Kamala Harris...Joe Biden. The humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world," Trump remarked.

During his administration, Trump signed a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that the Biden administration carried out.

During an interview with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, Representative Pat Ryan (D-NY) was asked if the failure of the withdrawal was Harris' since Harris said she was the "last person in the room on that decision," to which Ryan responded, "We've got to stop assigning partisan blame on fundamental things like national security."

The Harris campaign tells cbs news the vice president will start focusing more on foreign policy as she works to persuade voters she's ready to be commander-in-chief.

Harris returns the campaign trail later this week with a bus tour of Georgia. Her campaign sees it as a state that's in play, and where they're willing to spend some of the more than half-a-billion dollars already raised on advertising and get out the vote efforts.

Harris and Trump are scheduled to debate each other on September 10, but the two sides are still squabbling over the ground rules.