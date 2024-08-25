New York representative on tight re-election race and Harris’ border policy

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Represenative Pat Ryan (D-NY) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about his tight re-election race in Hudson Valley, New York, and whether having Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket made it easier for him to win than if President Joe Biden had stayed.

"Without question. I mean, coming out of the DNC and for the last now month plus, we have just seen such energy, such enthusiasm, such true joy and optimism at a time when even this morning in your coverage, it's a challenging dark and, and divided time. That's what people in my district are, are desperate for that. That is what we've been working on when Kamala Harris talks about freedom, patriotism, reproductive freedom, economic, freedom, freedom to breathe clean air and water. That is what folks regardless of party, they want to believe in something to be for something. And she has delivered that and I think over the next 72 days, we're gonna see that momentum continue to build." Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY)

During the interview, Brennan and Ryan talked about what's different about Harris' platform on the border from President Biden's, with Ryan saying:

"I served 27 months in combat. I know what it means to secure a border, and I think foundational to the responsibilities of a nation state is to secure the border. That's not a partisan thing. That's a widely held view. So I did, you know, call on and sort of call out President Biden in not doing enough...And what we heard from Vice President Harris at the convention in her speech was exactly what folks in my district want to hear. Which is– we're going to secure the border, restore order at the border. But not lose who we are as Americans, to welcome folks that want to come here, make a better life, serve our country, make it better and stronger. We can do both. We will do both."

