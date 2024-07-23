Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris requests materials from five possible running mates

today at 12:17 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has requested vetting materials from five possible running mates.

According to two sources familiar with the search the contenders are North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and North Carolina are among the critical battleground states that Harris may need to win the electoral college in November.

