CBS News graphic shows Kamala Harris’ VP potentials

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following the news of Biden dropping out the race, and with his endorsement of his vice president as the Democratic nominee, CBS News released a graphic showcasing Harris' Vice President potentials. These include:

Governor Andy Beshear (D) Kentucky

Governor JB Pritzker (D) Illinois

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan

Governor Roy Cooper (D) North Carolina

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) California

Governor Josh Shapiro (D) Pennsylvania

Governor Wes Moore (D) Maryland

Senator Mark Kelly (D) Arizona

Gina Raimondo - Commerce Secretary

Pete Buttigieg - Transportation Secretary

Senator Raphael Warnock (D) Georgia

The Democratic ticket will be formally nominated next month at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.