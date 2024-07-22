CBS News graphic shows Kamala Harris’ VP potentials
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Following the news of Biden dropping out the race, and with his endorsement of his vice president as the Democratic nominee, CBS News released a graphic showcasing Harris' Vice President potentials. These include:
- Governor Andy Beshear (D) Kentucky
- Governor JB Pritzker (D) Illinois
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan
- Governor Roy Cooper (D) North Carolina
- Governor Gavin Newsom (D) California
- Governor Josh Shapiro (D) Pennsylvania
- Governor Wes Moore (D) Maryland
- Senator Mark Kelly (D) Arizona
- Gina Raimondo - Commerce Secretary
- Pete Buttigieg - Transportation Secretary
- Senator Raphael Warnock (D) Georgia
The Democratic ticket will be formally nominated next month at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.