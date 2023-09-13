Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Utah Senator Mitt Romney won’t seek re-election

By ,
today at 12:42 PM
Published 1:04 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Utah Senator Mitt Romney will not be running for re-election.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee made the annoucement in a video posted to social media Wednesday.

Romney has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and President Biden, and in his farwell video, he encourged future generations to get into politics.

The 76-year-old Romney has served in the Senate since 2019. His six-year term expires in January 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content