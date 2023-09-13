Utah Senator Mitt Romney won’t seek re-election

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Utah Senator Mitt Romney will not be running for re-election.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee made the annoucement in a video posted to social media Wednesday.

Romney has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and President Biden, and in his farwell video, he encourged future generations to get into politics.

The 76-year-old Romney has served in the Senate since 2019. His six-year term expires in January 2025.