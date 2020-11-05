Ducey expresses appreciation to Arizona voters

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey (R-Ariz) is calling for calm as election workers continued to count the state's General Election ballots.

In a statement released Thursday night, Ducey writes:

"I want to thank the voters of Arizona for having patience. I encourage media outlets, cable news and national pundits to do the same, and to avoid the temptation to declare a winner until our Arizona election officials have finished their jobs. We’ve seen dramatic changes to races up and down the ballot since Tuesday night, including for President. All of this underlines the importance of not jumping to conclusions in the state of Arizona until there is a final outcome in all counties. In Arizona, we count votes received up until Election Day. That’s it. No judges have intervened and no last-minute changes have been enacted. We’re following established Arizona election law to the letter."

- Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.)