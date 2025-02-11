Skip to Content
75-year-old man who died in crash identified

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man who got hit by a truck on E. 24th Street has been identified, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

The man was identified as William Michael Shea.

In the early morning of February 10, a woman driving a Ford F-150 turned onto James Drive and hit Shea.

Shea was later taken to Onvida Health where he died due to his injuries.

YPD says the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the police department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

