One woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) has arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a hit-and-run that resulted in an elderly woman's death.

In a press release, BPD responded to reports of a crash "involving a pedestrian" that happened "at the intersection of Western Avenue and J Street" before 7:00pm on Monday.

When they arrived, BPD says an officer found an elderly woman severely injured, and was then taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

BPD says the Brawley Investigations Team were assigned to identify the driver and vehicle responsible for the crash, and detectives found debris from the vehicle, which was identified as a 2015 Dodge Dart.

BPD further says detectives found a dark-colored Dodge Dart in the area of Main Street and South 2nd Street, where they discovered that the vehicle has "significant damage consistent with a hit-and-run, linking it to the crime scene."

In addition, BPD says a 34-year-old Brawley woman was identified and confessed to driving the car, prompting BPD to arrest and book her into the Imperial County Jail on the following charges:

Felony hit-and-run

Vehicular manslaughter

Destruction of evidence

Her bail was set at $75,000, according to BPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call BPD at (760) 344-2111.