Crashes

One woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

By , ,
today at 9:45 AM
Published 10:17 AM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) has arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a hit-and-run that resulted in an elderly woman's death.

In a press release, BPD responded to reports of a crash "involving a pedestrian" that happened "at the intersection of Western Avenue and J Street" before 7:00pm on Monday.

When they arrived, BPD says an officer found an elderly woman severely injured, and was then taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

BPD says the Brawley Investigations Team were assigned to identify the driver and vehicle responsible for the crash, and detectives found debris from the vehicle, which was identified as a 2015 Dodge Dart.

BPD further says detectives found a dark-colored Dodge Dart in the area of Main Street and South 2nd Street, where they discovered that the vehicle has "significant damage consistent with a hit-and-run, linking it to the crime scene."

In addition, BPD says a 34-year-old Brawley woman was identified and confessed to driving the car, prompting BPD to arrest and book her into the Imperial County Jail on the following charges:

  • Felony hit-and-run
  • Vehicular manslaughter
  • Destruction of evidence

Her bail was set at $75,000, according to BPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call BPD at (760) 344-2111.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

