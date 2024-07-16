YFD provides updated on truck crashing into two Yuma homes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) has issued a press release on the truck crashing into two Yuma homes on Monday.

In the press release, YFD responded to the crash at around 5:30pm, which took place in the area of Avenue A and 20th Street.

When they arrived, YFD says crews saw a "full-size truck" hitting two homes "befire coming to a complete stop in the second home."

YFD says the driver had minor injuries, but that the driver refused to be taken to the hospital. In addition, YFD says none of the people inside the homes were injured.

YFD also says their Technical Rescue Team secured both homes to ensure structural stability and "restored power upon completion, allowing the homes to be turned back over to their owners."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.