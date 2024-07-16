Skip to Content
Crashes

YFD provides updated on truck crashing into two Yuma homes

KYMA
By ,
New
today at 5:39 AM
Published 5:52 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) has issued a press release on the truck crashing into two Yuma homes on Monday.

In the press release, YFD responded to the crash at around 5:30pm, which took place in the area of Avenue A and 20th Street.

When they arrived, YFD says crews saw a "full-size truck" hitting two homes "befire coming to a complete stop in the second home."

YFD says the driver had minor injuries, but that the driver refused to be taken to the hospital. In addition, YFD says none of the people inside the homes were injured.

YFD also says their Technical Rescue Team secured both homes to ensure structural stability and "restored power upon completion, allowing the homes to be turned back over to their owners."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

15-MVC-vs-HouseDownload

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content