Majority of trans kids don’t go back to birth sex

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/CNN) - A new study has found that most transgender kids who go through a social transition tend to stick with it.

A social transition means when a child changes their name or pronoun or wears clothes aligned with their chosen gender identity.

The study followed 317 transgender youths from the ages of three to 12.

Five years after their initial transition, 94% were still living as transgender girls or boys.

A small percentage re-transitioned, either re-identifying as their birth sex or identifying as non-binary.

Most often that happened before the age of 10.