New study on minor diet changes might surprise you

CNN - health

(CNN Newsource) - A new study from the University of Michigan shows how small dietary shifts can create significant health and environmental benefits.

The study, published in the journal Nature Food, is based on the Health Nutritional Index, which calculates the net health burden of foods in minutes of life.

For example, eating a hot dog could cost you 36 minutes of healthy life. But eating a serving of nuts could give you an extra 26 minutes.

Researchers found changing just 10% of your daily caloric intake you could get you an extra 48 health minutes per day, and reduce your carbon footprint by a third.

But you'd have to swap out for healthy foods. That means more fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes, or select seafood.