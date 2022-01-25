United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announces team

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the 2022 U.S. Olympic team that will compete at the Beijing Olympics next month.

The USOPC said the 222-member team features 99 returning Olympians.

The list of returners includes four five-time Olympians: Shaun White in halfpipe snowboarding; Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboardcross; Katie Uhlaender in skeleton; and John Shuster in curling.

There are eight members of Team USA who will compete at their fourth Olympic Winter Games: Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries in bobsled; Ashley Caldwell in aerials freestyle skiing; Evan Bates in ice dance figure skating; Hilary Knight in ice hockey; Chris Mazdzer in luge, and Faye Gulini and Nick Baumgartner in snowboardcross.

The USOPC said that 18 members of team USA have previously won Olympic medals, including 11 athletes who won gold.

Shaun White tops the list with three gold medals in halfpipe snowboarding in 2006, 2010 and 2018, while Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), Humphries, Jamie Anderson (slopestyle and big air snowboarding) and David Wise (halfpipe freestyle skiing) each have two olympic gold medals.

The team has the second largest American contingent ever at the Olympic Winter Games, behind the 228-member team at Pyeongchang four years ago and equaling the 222 named to the Sochi team in 2014.

Fifty-four members of Team USA will be making their Olympic debuts in Beijing.