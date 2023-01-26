FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain
Winds are still expected to make their way through the area, although now rain is a bit less likely
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.