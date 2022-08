YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm coverage will mainly be confined to eastern and southern Arizona today with temperatures hovering around the 105 degree mark, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities. A return to a more active monsoon storm pattern is expected tomorrow and likely lasting through at least the weekend.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.