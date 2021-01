Weather Video

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Partly sunny skies today with a high near 67. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Throughout the evening, clear skies with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am in Yuma County. A 60 percent chance of rain in Imperial County.