Weather Alert: More winds continue today

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a very gusty and dusty day yesterday, with strongest winds in portions of Imperial County.

Check out our highest wind speeds and gusts recorded yesterday for Yuma and El Centro.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected again this evening and tonight with highest peak gusts of 20-35 MPH will be possible.

Stronger winds and patchy blowing dust will be expected again in Imperial County.

Winds will finally start to decrease after midnight tonight.

Temperatures will quickly warm-up by the end of this week with highs climbing to the triple-digit mark for Mother's Day weekend.

A gradual increase in atmospheric moisture will lead to chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday, mainly east of the Lower Colorado River Valley.

The best chances will be over the higher elevation/mountain areas of south-central Arizona.

The observation along the Gila River near Dateland recorded a depth of water around 9 feet, reaching a minor flood stage.

Closer to the town of Yuma, near Dome, shows flows above the action stage at 21.9 feet.

Given that the flows will continue above the action stage, a Flood Warning remains in effect through at least the next week for high water levels from the water releases.