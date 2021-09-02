Video Blog: East Coast Flooding

Catch a glimpse from Philadelphia, New Jersey, to the Big Apple

EAST COAST, U.S.A (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Hurricane Ida may have transitioned into a tropical storm, but the floodwaters it brought in still pose a huge threat.

Across the east coast, Ida has spawned multiple tornadoes and continues to pour down. Strong rain caused the Schuylkill River to overflow into communities in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs.

Utility companies report hundreds of thousands of customers without power in the north east.

Continuing rains have caused massive damage Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Wednesday night, leaving much of Philadelphia flooded and one person dead in the area.

Some Montgomery County residents required emergency response workers to rescue them from the recent flooding.

Local police have not released anymore information on the person killed by the storm, nor if any other deaths have been confirmed.

The streets of Bergen County, New Jersey have been flooded as well, leaving cars submerged along roads.

Rochelle Park crews rescued a man from vehicle, and escorted him to safety.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms a tornado hit southern New Jersey just outside Philadelphia.

Authorities believe Ida floodwaters have killed at least eight people in the New Jersey-New York area.

According to authorities, a person in Queens drowned in the basement of their own home. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Neighbors speculate that road construction may have played a role in the death.

New York City officials warn people to stay inside due to the Office of Emergency Management issuing a travel advisory into Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) encourages New Yorkers to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

The NWS issued a flash flood emergency Wednesday night for the first time in the City's history. It will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday.

MTA officials say many subway stations are extremely limited, if not suspended, because of the excessive rainfall and flooding.