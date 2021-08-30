Tropical Storm Nora leaves one dead, seven missing

Special Weather Coverage

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) - Tropical Storm Nora is dropping heavy rains along the Gulf of California after weakening from a hurricane that set off floods and landslides on Mexico’s Pacific coast, caused havoc in Puerta Vallarta and left at least one dead and seven missing.

Nora weakened from a Category 1 hurricane at midday Sunday after making a brief land passage just inland from the Mazatlan resort area and then moving back over water and entering the narrow gulf.

Though it was barely a tropical storm by late Sunday, forecasters warned that its heavy rains still posed a danger for areas along the gulf.

Nora is expected to become a tropical depression by Monday night, but forecasters say moisture from the storm could bring heavy rains by midweek to the U.S. Southwest and central Rockies.