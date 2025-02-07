News 11 Weather: A great weekend

Our forecast will feature above average temps through the weekend before we start to feel a slight dip

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure across the region will continue to bring above normal temps through the weekend with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s, while dry conditions persist.

A more unsettled weather pattern is expected for next week with temperatures quickly dropping back to near to below normal readings by Tuesday.

Until that happens, get out and enjoy a pleasant weekend.