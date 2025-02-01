Warm weather ahead for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The weekend is here, and it's shaping up to be a beautiful one as we kick off February.

For the evening, expect some clouds and light winds, but it will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, with a warm-up coming Sunday morning.

While active weather is hitting the northern parts of the region with an atmospheric river bringing wet and colder conditions, things are different down here in the Desert Southwest. A high-pressure ridge is building over our area, leading to dry weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures this weekend.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but overall, it will stay dry with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the weekend.

By Sunday and into the start of next week, temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 80s, which is 10-15 degrees above normal for early February. There might be a slight cool-down in the middle of the week, but expect the 80s to return after that.

Yuma is now on day 178 without measurable rain, and the drought continues to worsen. Nearly all of the Desert Southwest is under extreme drought, with about 21% of Arizona in this category—a 3% increase from last week.