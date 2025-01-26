Cooler temps and potential showers ahead for Yuma County and Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The weather in Yuma and Imperial County this weekend is bringing some slight chances of showers and cooler temperatures.

In Yuma, the overnight hours will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers between 3 and 5 a.m. The low will drop to around 45°F, with winds becoming calm.

On Monday, expect mostly sunny conditions early, then partly cloudy by the afternoon with a high near 64°F. Winds will be light, shifting to the west at 5-10 mph.

For those in Imperial County, Sunday night's forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers, mainly after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 46°F. Winds will shift from the west-northwest to northeast after midnight.

On Monday, the day will start sunny but turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with a high of 65°F. There's a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Winds will be light from the northwest at around 5 mph.

In both areas, there's a slight chance of more showers throughout the week, particularly on Tuesday, but conditions will clear up for sunnier skies by midweek.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-60s during the day, with lows in the 40s at night. A pleasant, sunny stretch is expected toward the end of the week, with highs nearing 70°F.

Whether you're in Yuma or Imperial County, it looks like a mild start to the week with a few chances for rain and cooler conditions, but nothing too severe. Keep an umbrella handy just in case, and expect sunny skies to return soon!