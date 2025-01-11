Freezing temperatures and breezy conditions expected across Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry weather and cold temperatures are settling in across Arizona, with freeze warnings in effect for high terrain and lower desert areas this weekend.

Overnight lows are expected to hit freezing in many regions, while daytime highs remain cool but seasonable.

Cold air, clear skies, and calm winds are contributing to widespread freezing conditions across rural valleys and some lower desert communities. Temperatures could drop to the upper 20s in parts of south-central Arizona, marking some of the coldest nights of the season so far.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Freeze Warnings for Saturday night lasting till about 9:00 a.m., urging residents to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from subfreezing conditions.

As the weekend progresses, a dry weather system will move through the area, bringing breezy to windy conditions, especially in the Lower Colorado River Valley.

While these winds may disrupt freezing conditions slightly in western regions, other parts of Arizona will continue to face cold mornings through Monday.

Temperatures are expected to warm slightly by the middle of next week, with daytime highs returning to near or above-normal levels. However, the next few mornings will remain cold, and additional Freeze Warnings are likely to be issued.

Stay Prepared

With freezing temperatures continuing over the next few nights, remember to take precautions

People : Ensure vulnerable individuals have warm shelter.

: Ensure vulnerable individuals have warm shelter. Pets : Bring outdoor animals inside or provide warm bedding.

: Bring outdoor animals inside or provide warm bedding. Pipes : Insulate exposed pipes to prevent freezing.

: Insulate exposed pipes to prevent freezing. Plants: Cover sensitive vegetation or move potted plants indoors.

Residents in wind-prone areas should also prepare for gusty conditions this weekend. Stay updated on weather changes and warnings to protect yourself and your property.