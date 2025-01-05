Skip to Content
Quiet start to the week, cooler and wetter weather ahead

today at 2:17 PM
Published 5:30 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet weather conditions are expected to dominate through Monday, with temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year.

However, changes are on the horizon as an area of low pressure approaches the region by Tuesday and Wednesday.

This system will bring breezy to locally windy conditions and increase the chances of precipitation, particularly across the higher terrain of Arizona

Mid to late week, temperatures will trend cooler, with highs near or slightly below seasonal averages. Residents should prepare for unsettled conditions, especially in areas prone to wind and rain impacts.

Stay tuned for updates as the system develops.

Samuel Kirk

