Sunny skies and comfortable temps for weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest is kicking off the weekend with clear skies and comfortable conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 72°F Saturday afternoon, accompanied by a light north breeze at 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

For Saturday night, skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures cool down to the upper 40s. If you’re planning any outdoor activities, a light jacket might be a good idea.

Looking ahead, sunny and breezy conditions will continue through Sunday, with highs in the low 70s. Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts, as cooler and breezier conditions are expected by midweek.