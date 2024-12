We say goodbye to 2024 with above average temps and breezy conditions.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The year 2024 is expected to go away quietly with temperatures ranging in the area of five to 10 degrees above our average and wind conditions offering slight breezes of five to 10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to run well above seasonal normals through the upcoming weekend with highs mostly in the low to mid 70s each day with only occasional cloudiness.