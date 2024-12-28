Sunny skies and mild temperatures ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and calm weather will continue in our area through the upcoming week, bringing above-normal temperatures and light winds.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and calm winds expected by the afternoon. Saturday night, partly cloudy skies will bring a low around 47 degrees.

Sunday will see more sunshine with a high near 76 degrees and light winds, while the night will be clear with temperatures dropping to 46 degrees.

The rest of the week will feature a consistent pattern of sunny days and mostly clear nights. Highs will range from the low to mid-70s, and nighttime lows will stay in the mid-40s.

Some high-level clouds may pass through, especially starting Tuesday, with occasional gusts of up to 20 mph, but no rain is anticipated.