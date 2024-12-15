Skip to Content
Warmer weather expected this week throughout Desert Southwest

Weather Authority / KYMA
today at 1:58 PM
Published 3:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says that quiet and warm weather is expected for the coming week with a couple of dry weather systems passing by to the north of the region early in the week bringing some higher level clouds.

Stronger high pressure is then forecast to build over the region by mid week resulting in potential record daily high temperatures of around 80 degrees starting Wednesday, according to NWS.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

