Warmer weather expected this week throughout Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says that quiet and warm weather is expected for the coming week with a couple of dry weather systems passing by to the north of the region early in the week bringing some higher level clouds.

Stronger high pressure is then forecast to build over the region by mid week resulting in potential record daily high temperatures of around 80 degrees starting Wednesday, according to NWS.