Calm weather for Yuma and Imperial Counties through next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Lower Desert region is set to enjoy a stretch of calm and warm weather, providing the perfect backdrop for post-Thanksgiving activities and Black Friday shopping.

A stable weather pattern across much of the United States is keeping conditions dry and temperatures above seasonal norms here in Yuma and Imperial Counties.

If you're heading out for some evening shopping, expect cloudy skies with dry conditions and cooler temperatures. But as we move into the weekend, sunshine will return, and daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s, offering perfect weather for outdoor plans.

Nighttime lows will remain comfortable but cooler, with a gradual warming trend returning midweek as minor shifts in the pattern occur. Occasional high clouds might filter through the sky, but these won’t disrupt the dry and sunny conditions.

For those traveling or planning outdoor activities, this consistent and mild weather provides a welcome reprieve. Winds are expected to remain light, with occasional breezes near the Lower Colorado River Valley.

Stay tuned for updates, and enjoy the warmth as we transition into December with these pleasant desert conditions!