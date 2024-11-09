Comfortable fall weather to prevail this holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This holiday weekend is shaping up to be a pleasant one, with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and overall comfortable temperatures across the region.

Daytime highs are expected to warm into the low 80s by Sunday, which is seasonable for this time in November. The nice weather will continue through much of next week, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

For the most part, quiet and dry conditions will persist over the next several days, with temperatures warming to near normal levels by early next week.

Although daytime highs will hover around the low 80s, the cool nights will provide some relief as temperatures dip into the 50s. It's a perfect time to enjoy clear skies and mild conditions before the weather pattern begins to shift later in the week.

Looking ahead, next weekend may bring some changes to the forecast, with a potential shift in the weather pattern that could bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds, or even some precipitation. However, for now, the outlook is calm, and residents can expect a smooth transition into next week, with dry and comfortable weather continuing through the holiday.

So whether you're planning to spend the weekend outdoors or just relaxing at home, the forecast looks promising for the holiday period.

Keep an eye on the forecast for updates as the week progresses, and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!