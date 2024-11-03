Cooler temps and windy conditions expected for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new low-pressure system accompanied by a cold front is moving into the Desert Southwest Sunday, bringing with it a noticeable change in weather conditions through the start of the week.

For Yuma and Imperial Counties, the likelihood of rain remains low, but residents can expect increased cloud cover, gusty winds, and patchy blowing dust.

Winds are expected to strengthen this afternoon, with gusts reaching between 30 and 40 mph in some areas. These gusty conditions may lead to periods of reduced visibility, particularly on rural roadways, and the possibility of localized dust advisories.

Temperatures will also dip noticeably with this front, keeping daytime highs cooler than typical for early November and creating a chillier start to the week.