FIRST ALERT: Gusty Winds and Blowing Dust Expected in Yuma and Imperial Counties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY has been issued for Yuma and Imperial Counties as gusty winds and blowing dust are expected to impact the region, raising air quality concerns.

Residents should prepare for strong winds beginning Monday night, with gusts potentially reaching up to 40 MPH. The most intense winds will occur in western areas, particularly around Ocotillo.

The timing for these conditions is set for Monday evening through Tuesday morning, when the strongest winds will be felt.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Ocotillo from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, and an Air Quality Alert will also be issued for Yuma and Imperial Valley starting Monday, warning residents of unhealthy air conditions due to blowing dust.

Residents are advised to secure outdoor items, including Halloween decorations, to prevent them from being blown away, and drivers should exercise caution as visibility may be reduced in some areas due to blowing dust.

Stay tuned for updates as conditions develop, and ensure you take necessary precautions to stay safe during this weather event.