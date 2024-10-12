Gradual cooling trend, but triple-digit temps persist

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures in Yuma and surrounding desert areas will gradually cool over the next week, though triple-digit highs will still be common this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), highs for Saturday will range between 100 and 105 degrees, with slightly cooler temperatures expected Sunday.

By early next week, as a weak weather system moves closer to the region, temperatures are expected to fall below 100 degrees in some areas.

While the heat will continue for now, there’s relief in sight as the week progresses.