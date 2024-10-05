Record-breaking heat to continue through Monday in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The record-breaking heat will continue to grip Yuma and surrounding areas through at least Monday, with temperatures reaching up to 15 degrees above normal.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Monday, as afternoon highs are expected to soar well above seasonal averages.

This prolonged heatwave is being fueled by a persistent high-pressure system, which shows no sign of weakening before the middle of next week.

Temperatures are expected to gradually decrease by the latter part of next week as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. However, even with this slight cooldown, temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year.

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies, light winds, and continued dry conditions, leaving little chance for precipitation in Yuma and surrounding areas. MinRH (minimum relative humidity) values will drop between 5-15% each afternoon, while MaxRH (maximum relative humidity) readings are expected to range between 20-35%, with slightly higher values possible in Yuma and Imperial Counties.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat, and take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. This intense heat will maintain its grip over the region with little day-to-day change in the weather pattern until the middle of next week, according to NWS forecasts.

The National Weather Service advises everyone in the area to stay vigilant, as extreme heat can have severe impacts on health and safety. Those working or spending extended time outdoors should take extra precautions, and neighbors are encouraged to check on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, during this heatwave.

