First Alert Action Day: Excessive heat continues until Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for both Yuma and Imperial Counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday, as the region endures major heat risks with highs reaching up to 114 degrees.

The relentless heat wave shows no sign of easing, with record-breaking temperatures expected through early October, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A strong ridge of high pressure keeps conditions sweltering, with temperatures between 110 and 116 degrees forecasted through the start of next week.

Saturday is likely to be the hottest day, with areas across the lower desert feeling the brunt of these dangerous conditions.

Residents are reminded that these high temperatures can pose serious health risks. It's important to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and check on vulnerable individuals in the community to prevent heat-related illnesses.