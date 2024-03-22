Skip to Content
Local Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Windy and dusty weekend ahead

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 3:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tracking an incoming weather system that will bring in strong gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and possible rain chances this weekend for the Desert Southwest.

Our biggest impacts for our area will be gusty winds and blowing dust.

A First Alert Action Day will be in place Saturday-Sunday as that's when winds will be the strongest.

Strong westerly winds will start to take over Saturday morning through Sunday night where gusts could easily gust over 35 MPH.

Gustier winds will take place in Imperial County with gusts 40-50 MPH will be possible.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 8 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday for Imperial County.

An Air Quality Alert will also go into effect Saturday to Sunday for both Yuma and Imperial.

Rain and snow will also be impacting the region as well, there are small chances the Desert Southwest could get a few showers on Sunday.

This incoming storm system will also be followed by a cold front which will drop our temperatures by Sunday with highs in the low 70s and even upper 60s.

Winds will start to calm down by Monday but will remain breezy with warming temperatures through the week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content