FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Windy and dusty through Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tracking an incoming weather system that will bring in strong gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and possible rain chances this weekend for the Desert Southwest.

Our biggest impacts for our area will be gusty winds and blowing dust.

A First Alert Action Day will be in place Saturday-Sunday as that's when winds will be the strongest.

Strong westerly winds will start to take over Saturday morning through Sunday night where gusts could easily gust over 35 MPH.

Gustier winds will take place in Imperial County with gusts 40-50 MPH will be possible.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 8 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday for Imperial County.

An Air Quality Alert will also go into effect Saturday to Sunday for both Yuma and Imperial.

Rain and snow will also be impacting the region as well, there are small chances the Desert Southwest could get a few showers on Sunday.

This incoming storm system will also be followed by a cold front which will drop our temperatures by Sunday with highs in the low 70s and even upper 60s.

Winds will start to calm down by Monday but will remain breezy with warming temperatures through the week.